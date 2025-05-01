If an aging analysis estimates that 5\% of year-end accounts receivable are uncollectible, which method of accounting for bad debts is being used?
A
Direct write-off method
B
Percentage of sales method
C
Allowance method based on the income statement approach
D
Allowance method based on the balance sheet approach
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the allowance method: This method involves estimating uncollectible accounts and recording them as an expense in the same period as the related revenue. It ensures compliance with the matching principle in accounting.
Identify the balance sheet approach: The balance sheet approach focuses on estimating uncollectible accounts based on the accounts receivable balance at the end of the period, often using an aging analysis.
Recognize the role of aging analysis: Aging analysis categorizes accounts receivable based on the length of time they have been outstanding. It applies a percentage (e.g., 5%) to each category to estimate the uncollectible amount.
Compare methods: The direct write-off method records bad debts only when they are confirmed uncollectible, violating the matching principle. The percentage of sales method estimates bad debts based on sales, which is an income statement approach. The allowance method based on the balance sheet approach uses aging analysis to estimate uncollectible accounts, aligning with the problem's description.
Conclude that the method described in the problem is the allowance method based on the balance sheet approach, as it uses aging analysis to estimate uncollectible accounts.
