Assigning or pledging accounts receivable is used in a:
secured borrowing arrangement
factoring arrangement with recourse
direct write-off method
sale of receivables without recourse
Understand the concept of 'assigning or pledging accounts receivable': This refers to using accounts receivable as collateral for a loan. The company retains ownership of the receivables but pledges them to secure borrowing.
Review the term 'secured borrowing arrangement': In this arrangement, the company borrows money and uses its accounts receivable as collateral. The lender has a claim on the receivables if the borrower defaults.
Compare 'secured borrowing arrangement' with other options: Factoring arrangements involve selling receivables, either with or without recourse. The direct write-off method is unrelated, as it pertains to bad debt accounting.
Eliminate incorrect options: Since assigning or pledging accounts receivable involves retaining ownership and using receivables as collateral, it does not align with factoring arrangements or the direct write-off method.
Conclude that assigning or pledging accounts receivable is used in a secured borrowing arrangement, as this matches the definition and purpose of the process.
