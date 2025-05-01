Selling accounts receivable to obtain short-term funds is called:
Pledging
Securitization
Factoring
Discounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of factoring: Factoring is a financial transaction where a business sells its accounts receivable (invoices) to a third party (called a factor) at a discount to obtain immediate cash.
Differentiate factoring from other terms: Pledging involves using accounts receivable as collateral for a loan, while securitization involves bundling receivables into securities to sell to investors. Discounting typically refers to selling promissory notes or other financial instruments at less than their face value.
Identify the key characteristic of factoring: The business transfers ownership of the receivables to the factor, who then assumes the risk of collection and provides immediate funds to the business.
Relate the term to the problem: The question asks for the term describing the sale of accounts receivable to obtain short-term funds, which aligns with the definition of factoring.
Conclude that the correct answer is factoring, as it matches the description provided in the problem.
