Sole proprietorships are typically small businesses that:
A
are owned and operated by a single individual
B
issue shares of stock to raise capital
C
have limited liability for their owners
D
are required to file separate tax returns from their owners
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a type of business structure where the business is owned and operated by a single individual. It is the simplest and most common form of business ownership.
Clarify the characteristics of sole proprietorships: Sole proprietorships do not issue shares of stock to raise capital, as they are not corporations. The owner typically raises capital through personal savings or loans.
Explain liability in sole proprietorships: Unlike corporations, sole proprietorships do not offer limited liability protection. The owner is personally liable for all debts and obligations of the business.
Discuss tax implications: Sole proprietorships do not file separate tax returns. Instead, the business income is reported on the owner's personal tax return using Schedule C (Profit or Loss from Business).
Identify the correct answer: Based on the characteristics discussed, the correct answer is that sole proprietorships are owned and operated by a single individual.
