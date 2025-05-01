Which type of business organization is considered a separate legal entity with the same rights and responsibilities as a person?
A
Partnership
B
Proprietorship
C
Corporation
1
Understand the concept of a 'separate legal entity': A separate legal entity is an organization that is legally distinct from its owners, meaning it can own property, enter contracts, sue or be sued, and has its own rights and responsibilities similar to a person.
Review the characteristics of a corporation: A corporation is a type of business organization that is considered a separate legal entity. It is owned by shareholders and managed by a board of directors. It has the ability to exist independently of its owners and can continue to operate even if ownership changes.
Compare the corporation to other business organizations: A proprietorship is owned by one individual and is not legally separate from its owner, meaning the owner is personally liable for the business's debts. A partnership involves two or more individuals who share ownership and are also personally liable for the business's obligations.
Recognize why a corporation is the correct answer: Unlike proprietorships and partnerships, a corporation is legally distinct from its owners, providing limited liability protection to shareholders and allowing the business to operate as its own entity.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Corporation' because it meets the criteria of being a separate legal entity with the same rights and responsibilities as a person.
