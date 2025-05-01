Understand the nature of raw materials: Raw materials are the basic inputs used in the production process to create finished goods. They are considered part of the company's inventory.
Identify the type of account: Inventory accounts are classified as asset accounts because they represent resources owned by the company that have future economic value.
Eliminate incorrect options: Payable accounts represent liabilities, revenue accounts represent income earned, and receivable accounts represent amounts owed to the company. None of these classifications fit raw materials.
Confirm the correct classification: Since raw materials are part of inventory, they are recorded under the inventory account, which is an asset account.
Conclude: Raw materials are classified as inventory, which is an asset account on the balance sheet.
