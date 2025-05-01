When a company collects cash from accounts receivable, which of the following is the correct effect on the company's financial statements?
A
Total liabilities decrease.
B
Total assets remain unchanged.
C
Total assets increase.
D
Total equity increases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represent money owed to the company by customers for goods or services already provided. When cash is collected from accounts receivable, it means the company is converting one asset (accounts receivable) into another asset (cash).
Analyze the impact on total assets: Since cash is an asset and accounts receivable is also an asset, the collection of cash does not increase or decrease the total assets. It simply shifts the composition of assets from accounts receivable to cash.
Evaluate the effect on liabilities: Collecting cash from accounts receivable does not involve any changes to liabilities. Liabilities are obligations the company owes to external parties, and this transaction does not affect them.
Assess the impact on equity: Equity represents the residual interest in the assets of the company after deducting liabilities. Since the collection of cash from accounts receivable does not affect total assets or liabilities, equity remains unchanged.
Conclude the correct effect: Based on the analysis, the correct effect on the company's financial statements is that total assets remain unchanged, as the transaction is merely a reclassification within the asset section.
