the mix of debt, preferred stock, and common equity that the firm aims to maintain over time
B
the proportion of retained earnings to total assets
C
the minimum amount of equity required by law
D
the actual capital structure currently used by the firm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'target capital structure': It refers to the mix of financing sources (debt, preferred stock, and common equity) that a firm aims to maintain over time to optimize its cost of capital and achieve its financial goals.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the definition of 'target capital structure.'
Option 1: 'The mix of debt, preferred stock, and common equity that the firm aims to maintain over time' matches the definition of target capital structure, as it reflects the firm's long-term financial strategy.
Option 2: 'The proportion of retained earnings to total assets' does not align with the concept of target capital structure, as it focuses on a specific financial ratio rather than the overall mix of financing sources.
Option 3: 'The minimum amount of equity required by law' and Option 4: 'The actual capital structure currently used by the firm' are unrelated to the firm's target capital structure, as they focus on legal requirements and current practices rather than the firm's strategic financial goals.
