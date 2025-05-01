Which of the following types of receivables is considered the most liquid asset?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Interest Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly an asset can be converted into cash without significant loss of value. The more liquid an asset, the faster it can be turned into cash.
Analyze the options provided: Accounts Receivable, Interest Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Inventory. Each represents a different type of asset with varying degrees of liquidity.
Evaluate Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services already delivered. It is typically considered highly liquid because it is expected to be collected within a short period, often 30 to 60 days.
Compare Interest Receivable and Notes Receivable: Interest Receivable refers to interest earned but not yet received, which may take longer to collect. Notes Receivable represents formal written promises to pay, often with longer collection periods, making them less liquid than Accounts Receivable.
Assess Inventory: Inventory consists of goods available for sale. It is the least liquid of the options because it must first be sold and converted into Accounts Receivable or cash, which can take time and effort.
