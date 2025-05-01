In the business analysis stage of new-product development, what is a company primarily attempting to determine?
A
Whether the new product is likely to be profitable and financially viable
B
The legal requirements and patent protections for the product
C
The marketing campaign and promotional strategies for the product
D
The specific design features and technical specifications of the product
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the business analysis stage in new-product development: This stage focuses on evaluating the financial and market feasibility of the product before proceeding further.
Identify the primary goal of the business analysis stage: The company aims to determine whether the new product is likely to be profitable and financially viable.
Differentiate the business analysis stage from other stages: Legal requirements and patent protections are typically addressed in the legal review stage, marketing campaigns are part of the marketing strategy stage, and design features are finalized in the product design stage.
Focus on profitability and financial viability: This involves analyzing costs, potential revenue, market demand, and competition to ensure the product aligns with the company’s financial goals.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'Whether the new product is likely to be profitable and financially viable,' as this is the central focus of the business analysis stage.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian