Which of the following accounts is classified as an asset account related to receivables?
A
Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Sales Revenue
D
Interest Income
1
Understand the classification of accounts: In financial accounting, accounts are categorized into assets, liabilities, equity, revenues, and expenses. Asset accounts represent resources owned by the company that provide future economic benefits.
Focus on receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to the company by customers or other parties, typically resulting from credit sales or loans. These are classified as assets because they represent future cash inflows.
Analyze each option: Evaluate whether each account listed is an asset account related to receivables. For example, 'Accounts Receivable' is a direct asset account representing amounts owed by customers, while 'Allowance for Doubtful Accounts' is a contra-asset account that reduces the value of receivables.
Exclude non-asset accounts: 'Sales Revenue' and 'Interest Income' are revenue accounts, not asset accounts. They represent earnings rather than resources owned by the company.
Conclude with the correct classification: Based on the analysis, 'Accounts Receivable' is the correct answer as it is an asset account directly related to receivables.
