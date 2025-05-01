Which legal entity provides the least flexible legal arrangement for owners?
A
Corporation
B
Limited Liability Company (LLC)
C
Partnership
D
Sole Proprietorship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the characteristics of each legal entity mentioned: Corporation, Limited Liability Company (LLC), Partnership, and Sole Proprietorship.
Evaluate the flexibility of ownership arrangements for each entity. For example, Corporations have rigid structures with shareholders, boards of directors, and formalities, while LLCs offer more flexibility in ownership and management.
Consider the legal and operational requirements for each entity. Corporations often have stricter regulations and formalities compared to other entities.
Analyze the decision-making process and control within each entity. Corporations typically require formal voting and board approval for major decisions, which can limit flexibility.
Conclude that the Corporation provides the least flexible legal arrangement for owners due to its rigid structure, formalities, and regulatory requirements.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian