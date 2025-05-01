Which two statements best define the characteristics of a business?
A
A business is an organization that provides goods or services to customers and seeks to earn a profit.
B
A business is an entity that only manages investments for private individuals.
C
A business is an entity that operates solely for charitable purposes and does not engage in commercial activities.
D
A business is an organization that is owned and operated by the government to provide public services.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a business. A business is typically an organization that provides goods or services to customers with the goal of earning a profit. This is a fundamental characteristic of most businesses.
Step 2: Evaluate the options provided in the problem. Analyze each statement to determine whether it aligns with the definition of a business.
Step 3: Consider the first option: 'A business is an organization that provides goods or services to customers and seeks to earn a profit.' This aligns with the standard definition of a business and is likely correct.
Step 4: Review the second option: 'A business is an entity that only manages investments for private individuals.' This is too narrow and does not encompass the broader definition of a business.
Step 5: Examine the remaining options. 'A business is an entity that operates solely for charitable purposes and does not engage in commercial activities' describes a nonprofit organization, not a business. 'A business is an organization that is owned and operated by the government to provide public services' describes a government entity, not a typical business. Based on this analysis, the first option is the most accurate definition of a business.
