Which of the following statements about savings accounts is FALSE?
A
Money in a savings account is usually insured by the FDIC up to a certain limit.
B
Savings accounts are generally used to store money that is not needed for daily expenses.
C
Savings accounts typically pay interest on the balance.
D
Withdrawals from a savings account can be made at any time without any restrictions or limits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of savings accounts: Savings accounts are designed to store money that is not needed for daily expenses and typically pay interest on the balance. They are a safe place to keep funds while earning a small return.
Review the FDIC insurance: Savings accounts are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to a certain limit, which protects depositors in case the bank fails.
Examine the interest feature: Savings accounts generally pay interest on the balance, which is a key feature that differentiates them from checking accounts.
Analyze withdrawal restrictions: While withdrawals can be made from savings accounts, there may be restrictions or limits, such as a maximum number of withdrawals per month or fees for excessive withdrawals. This is why the statement about unrestricted withdrawals is false.
Conclude the false statement: Based on the analysis, the false statement is 'Withdrawals from a savings account can be made at any time without any restrictions or limits,' as savings accounts often have withdrawal limitations.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian