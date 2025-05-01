Which type of receivable is most likely to be unsecured?
A
Notes receivable secured by collateral
B
Bonds receivable
C
Mortgage receivable
D
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a business by customers or other entities. They can be classified into different types, such as accounts receivable, notes receivable, bonds receivable, and mortgage receivable.
Learn about secured vs. unsecured receivables: Secured receivables are backed by collateral, meaning there is an asset pledged to ensure repayment. Unsecured receivables, on the other hand, are not backed by any collateral and rely solely on the debtor's promise to pay.
Analyze the characteristics of each type of receivable: Notes receivable secured by collateral, bonds receivable, and mortgage receivable are typically secured because they involve formal agreements and often have assets pledged as collateral. Accounts receivable, however, are usually unsecured because they arise from routine credit sales and do not involve collateral.
Recognize why accounts receivable are unsecured: Accounts receivable represent amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. These transactions are based on trust and the customer's creditworthiness, without requiring collateral.
Conclude that accounts receivable are the most likely type of receivable to be unsecured, as they are not backed by collateral and are common in day-to-day business operations.
