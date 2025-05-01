Which of the following is NOT a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Notes Receivable
C
Interest Receivable
D
Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically as a result of sales or lending activities. They are classified as assets on the balance sheet.
Identify the types of receivables: Common types of receivables include Accounts Receivable (amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit), Notes Receivable (formal written promises to pay a specific amount at a future date), and Interest Receivable (interest income earned but not yet received).
Analyze the given options: Accounts Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Interest Receivable are all valid types of receivables in financial accounting. These represent amounts owed to the company and are recorded as assets.
Evaluate the term 'Inventory': Inventory refers to goods available for sale or raw materials used in production. It is classified as a current asset but is not considered a receivable because it does not represent an amount owed to the company.
Conclude that 'Inventory' is NOT a type of receivable: Inventory is distinct from receivables and does not fall under the category of amounts owed to the company. Therefore, it is the correct answer to the question.
