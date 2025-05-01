When a customer makes a purchase using a credit card, which type of receivable does the selling company typically record?
A
Notes Receivable
B
Credit Card Receivable
C
Trade Receivable
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided. They are classified based on the nature of the transaction and the payment method.
Identify the types of receivables mentioned in the problem: Notes Receivable, Credit Card Receivable, Trade Receivable, and Accounts Receivable. Each has distinct characteristics.
Focus on the transaction described: A customer makes a purchase using a credit card. This indicates that the payment is processed through a credit card company, which will remit the funds to the selling company after deducting fees.
Determine the appropriate classification: Since the payment involves a credit card, the receivable recorded by the selling company is typically categorized as 'Credit Card Receivable.' This is a specific type of receivable tied to credit card transactions.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Notes Receivable refers to formal written promises to pay, Trade Receivable is a broader term for receivables from customers, and Accounts Receivable generally refers to amounts owed by customers not involving credit card transactions.
