Which of the following lists the four primary reasons that companies hold inventory?
A
To meet anticipated customer demand, to smooth production requirements, to decouple operations, and to protect against stockouts
B
To comply with government regulations, to increase borrowing capacity, to avoid paying suppliers, and to reduce insurance costs
C
To maximize advertising, to decrease employee turnover, to increase liabilities, and to reduce product quality
D
To increase tax deductions, to reduce cash flow, to avoid depreciation, and to minimize sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of inventory in financial accounting. Inventory refers to the goods and materials that a company holds for the purpose of resale or production. It is a key asset on the balance sheet and plays a critical role in operations and financial management.
Step 2: Recognize the primary reasons companies hold inventory. These reasons are typically operational and strategic, aimed at ensuring smooth business processes and meeting customer needs.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Look for reasons that align with operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and risk management. For example, holding inventory to meet anticipated customer demand ensures the company can fulfill orders promptly.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not align with the practical and financial purposes of inventory management. For instance, reasons like increasing borrowing capacity or reducing insurance costs are not directly related to the core purpose of holding inventory.
Step 5: Select the correct answer based on the alignment of the reasons with inventory management principles. The correct reasons should include meeting customer demand, smoothing production requirements, decoupling operations, and protecting against stockouts.
