Which of the following items should be included in a company's inventory at year-end?
A
Goods held on consignment for another company
B
Goods purchased FOB shipping point that are in transit to the company
C
Goods sold to customers but not yet delivered (FOB destination)
D
Office supplies on hand
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory: Inventory includes goods owned by the company that are intended for sale or use in production. Items not owned by the company or not intended for sale should not be included in inventory.
Analyze 'Goods held on consignment for another company': These goods are owned by another company and are only being held by the company. Since the company does not own these goods, they should not be included in inventory.
Evaluate 'Goods purchased FOB shipping point that are in transit to the company': Under FOB (Free on Board) shipping point terms, ownership transfers to the buyer as soon as the goods are shipped. Therefore, these goods are owned by the company and should be included in inventory.
Consider 'Goods sold to customers but not yet delivered (FOB destination)': Under FOB destination terms, ownership transfers to the buyer only when the goods are delivered. Since these goods are still owned by the company, they should be included in inventory.
Review 'Office supplies on hand': Office supplies are not intended for sale or production; they are considered an expense and not part of inventory. Therefore, they should not be included in inventory.
