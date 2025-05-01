Which of the following is a problem associated with material management that can lead to inventory errors?
A
Proper classification of intangible assets
B
Inaccurate record-keeping of inventory levels
C
Timely payment of supplier invoices
D
Efficient payroll processing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of material management: Material management involves overseeing the acquisition, storage, and distribution of materials to ensure smooth operations. Inventory errors can arise from issues within this process.
Identify the options provided in the question: The options include 'Proper classification of intangible assets,' 'Inaccurate record-keeping of inventory levels,' 'Timely payment of supplier invoices,' and 'Efficient payroll processing.'
Evaluate each option: Consider whether each option directly relates to material management and inventory errors. For example, 'Proper classification of intangible assets' pertains to accounting for non-physical assets, not inventory management.
Focus on the relevant option: 'Inaccurate record-keeping of inventory levels' is directly tied to material management and can lead to inventory errors, as poor record-keeping can result in discrepancies between actual and recorded inventory levels.
Conclude the analysis: The correct answer is 'Inaccurate record-keeping of inventory levels,' as it is the only option that directly addresses a problem associated with material management leading to inventory errors.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian