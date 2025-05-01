Which of the following companies would most likely have the highest inventory turnover?
A
A high-end jewelry retailer
B
A luxury car dealership
C
A custom furniture manufacturer
D
A grocery store chain
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory turnover: Inventory turnover measures how quickly a company sells and replaces its inventory over a given period. It is calculated using the formula: . Companies with higher inventory turnover sell their products more frequently.
Analyze the nature of the businesses listed: High-end jewelry retailers, luxury car dealerships, and custom furniture manufacturers typically deal with expensive, specialized products that take longer to sell. Their inventory turnover is likely lower because their products are sold less frequently.
Consider the grocery store chain: Grocery stores sell perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, which have a short shelf life. This necessitates frequent inventory turnover to avoid spoilage and meet customer demand.
Compare the inventory turnover characteristics: Grocery stores have the highest inventory turnover because they sell large quantities of goods quickly and restock frequently, unlike the other businesses listed.
Conclude that the grocery store chain is most likely to have the highest inventory turnover due to the nature of its products and the frequency of sales.
