What is the major problem associated with selling on credit?
A
The risk that customers may not pay their accounts (bad debts)
B
Higher inventory turnover
C
Reduced need for accounts receivable management
D
Increased cash flow from immediate payments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of selling on credit: Selling on credit means allowing customers to purchase goods or services and pay for them at a later date, creating accounts receivable for the business.
Identify the major problem associated with selling on credit: The primary risk is that customers may fail to pay their accounts, leading to bad debts. Bad debts occur when accounts receivable cannot be collected, resulting in a financial loss for the business.
Evaluate the other options provided: Higher inventory turnover, reduced need for accounts receivable management, and increased cash flow from immediate payments are not directly related to the risks of selling on credit. These options either describe benefits or unrelated aspects of business operations.
Focus on the correct answer: The major problem is the risk of bad debts, which requires businesses to implement strategies such as credit checks, collection policies, and allowances for doubtful accounts to mitigate this risk.
Conclude the explanation: Selling on credit can be beneficial for increasing sales, but businesses must carefully manage the associated risks to ensure financial stability and minimize losses from uncollectible accounts.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian