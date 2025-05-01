Which of the following best describes an important function of financial accounting?
A
To set the prices of goods and services sold by the company.
B
To manage the day-to-day operations of a business.
C
To provide information that is useful for making investment and credit decisions.
D
To determine the market value of a company's shares.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of financial accounting. Financial accounting is primarily concerned with providing accurate and reliable information about a company's financial performance and position to external users such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Step 2: Evaluate the options provided in the question. Each option represents a potential function of financial accounting, but only one aligns with its primary purpose.
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not align with the primary purpose of financial accounting. For example, setting prices of goods and services and managing day-to-day operations are functions of managerial accounting, not financial accounting.
Step 4: Consider the correct answer: 'To provide information that is useful for making investment and credit decisions.' This aligns with the primary goal of financial accounting, which is to help external users make informed decisions based on financial reports.
Step 5: Confirm that the other options, such as determining the market value of a company's shares, are not directly related to the core function of financial accounting. Market value is determined by external factors like stock market performance, not by financial accounting itself.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian