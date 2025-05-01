Which type of companies will always have operating expenses reported on their income statement?
A
Only manufacturing companies
B
All companies, regardless of industry
C
Only merchandising companies
D
Only service companies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operating expenses: Operating expenses are costs incurred during the normal course of business operations, such as rent, utilities, salaries, and marketing expenses. These are reported on the income statement.
Recognize that operating expenses are not industry-specific: All companies, regardless of whether they are manufacturing, merchandising, or service-based, incur operating expenses as part of their business activities.
Review the structure of an income statement: The income statement includes revenues, cost of goods sold (if applicable), operating expenses, and other expenses to calculate net income. Operating expenses are a standard component of this financial statement.
Consider examples of operating expenses across industries: Manufacturing companies may report factory overhead, merchandising companies may report store rent, and service companies may report employee salaries. Despite differences in the nature of expenses, all industries report operating expenses.
Conclude that operating expenses are universal: Since all companies engage in activities that require resources and incur costs, operating expenses are always reported on their income statements, regardless of the industry.
