Rotating stock so that the oldest items move first is often referred to as:
A
First-In, First-Out (FIFO)
B
Last-In, First-Out (LIFO)
C
Weighted Average Method
D
Specific Identification Method
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory management methods: In financial accounting, inventory management methods determine how costs are assigned to inventory and cost of goods sold. The methods listed in the problem are common approaches.
Define First-In, First-Out (FIFO): FIFO assumes that the oldest inventory items are sold first. This method is often used when inventory items are perishable or have expiration dates, ensuring that older stock is used or sold before newer stock.
Define Last-In, First-Out (LIFO): LIFO assumes that the most recently acquired inventory items are sold first. This method is less common and is typically used in industries where inventory costs are rising, as it can reduce taxable income.
Define Weighted Average Method: This method calculates the average cost of all inventory items and assigns this average cost to both inventory and cost of goods sold. It is useful when inventory items are indistinguishable or interchangeable.
Define Specific Identification Method: This method tracks the cost of each individual inventory item and assigns it directly to cost of goods sold when the item is sold. It is often used for high-value or unique items.
