Which of the following does the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) inventory method require?
A
The most recently purchased goods are the first to be sold.
B
Inventory is valued at replacement cost.
C
Inventory is expensed as it is physically counted.
D
The earliest goods purchased are the first to be sold.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) inventory method: FIFO assumes that the earliest goods purchased or produced are the first to be sold, meaning inventory is sold in the order it was acquired.
Clarify the concept of inventory flow: FIFO does not mean the most recently purchased goods are sold first; instead, it prioritizes the oldest inventory for sale.
Recognize how inventory valuation works under FIFO: The cost of goods sold (COGS) is based on the cost of the oldest inventory, while the ending inventory reflects the cost of the most recent purchases.
Eliminate incorrect options: FIFO does not value inventory at replacement cost, nor does it expense inventory as it is physically counted. These are unrelated to FIFO principles.
Confirm the correct answer: The FIFO method requires that the earliest goods purchased are the first to be sold, aligning with the definition of FIFO.
