Understand the concept of inventory in financial accounting. Inventory refers to goods that a company holds for sale in the ordinary course of business or materials used in production.
Classify inventory as part of the company's resources. Inventory is considered an asset because it represents economic value that the company owns and expects to convert into cash or other benefits.
Differentiate inventory from other financial categories such as expenses, revenues, and liabilities. Expenses are costs incurred during operations, revenues are earnings from sales, and liabilities are obligations owed to others.
Recognize that inventory is recorded on the balance sheet under current assets, as it is expected to be sold or used within a year.
Conclude that inventory is an asset because it contributes to the company's ability to generate revenue and is a resource owned by the company.
