Extra units that are held in inventory to reduce stockouts are called:
A
Consignment inventory
B
Obsolete inventory
C
Safety stock
D
Raw materials
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of safety stock: Safety stock refers to extra inventory kept on hand to prevent stockouts caused by unexpected demand or supply chain disruptions.
Differentiate between the given options: Consignment inventory refers to goods held by a retailer but owned by the supplier, obsolete inventory refers to items no longer sellable, and raw materials are unprocessed goods used in production.
Recognize that safety stock is specifically intended to mitigate the risk of stockouts, which aligns with the problem's description of 'extra units held in inventory to reduce stockouts.'
Eliminate incorrect options based on their definitions: Consignment inventory, obsolete inventory, and raw materials do not serve the purpose of reducing stockouts.
Conclude that the correct term for extra units held in inventory to reduce stockouts is 'Safety stock.'
