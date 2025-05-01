Which of the following best describes the effect of overstating ending inventory on the current year's financial statements?
A
Net income will be understated and assets will be understated.
B
Net income will be overstated and assets will be overstated.
C
Net income will be overstated, but assets will be understated.
D
Net income will be unaffected, but assets will be understated.
1
Understand the relationship between ending inventory and financial statements: Ending inventory is a component of the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) calculation, which directly impacts net income. Additionally, ending inventory is reported as an asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze the impact on COGS: If ending inventory is overstated, the COGS will be understated because the formula for COGS is: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \). Lower COGS leads to higher net income.
Evaluate the effect on net income: Since COGS is understated, net income will be overstated because \( \text{Net Income} = \text{Revenue} - \text{Expenses} \), and COGS is an expense.
Assess the impact on assets: Ending inventory is reported as an asset on the balance sheet. Overstating ending inventory will result in overstated assets.
Conclude the overall effect: Overstating ending inventory causes both net income and assets to be overstated in the current year's financial statements.
