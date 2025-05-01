Which of the following best describes the inventory turnover ratio at a Frito-Lay plant if the cost of goods sold for the year is \$1,200,000 and the average inventory is \$200,000?
A
1.2 times per year
B
0.17 times per year
C
6 times per year
D
24 times per year
1
Step 1: Understand the inventory turnover ratio formula. The formula is: Inventory Turnover Ratio = Cost of Goods Sold / Average Inventory. This ratio measures how many times a company sells and replaces its inventory during a given period.
Step 2: Identify the values provided in the problem. The cost of goods sold (COGS) is $1,200,000, and the average inventory is $200,000.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Using MathML, the formula becomes:
Step 4: Simplify the fraction to calculate the inventory turnover ratio. Divide the cost of goods sold by the average inventory to determine how many times inventory is turned over during the year.
Step 5: Compare the calculated inventory turnover ratio to the options provided in the problem to determine which one matches the result.
