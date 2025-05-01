Items held for sale in the normal course of business are referred to as:
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Prepaid Expenses
C
Property, Plant, and Equipment
D
Inventory
1
Understand the concept of 'Inventory': Inventory refers to items that a company holds for sale in the normal course of business. These are typically goods that are ready for sale or raw materials and work-in-progress items used in production.
Differentiate between the options provided: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services already delivered. Prepaid Expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. Property, Plant, and Equipment are long-term assets used in operations, not items held for sale.
Recognize that Inventory is the correct classification for items held for sale in the normal course of business, as it directly aligns with the definition provided.
Relate this concept to the financial statements: Inventory is reported as a current asset on the balance sheet because it is expected to be sold or used within the company's operating cycle.
Apply this understanding to similar problems: Whenever you encounter items held for sale, classify them as Inventory unless the context specifies otherwise, ensuring clarity in financial reporting.
