Which of the following costs is NOT considered an inventory holding (or carrying) cost?
A
Cost of storage facilities
B
Cost of purchasing inventory
C
Cost of inventory obsolescence
D
Cost of insurance on inventory
Understand the concept of inventory holding (or carrying) costs: These are costs incurred to store and maintain inventory until it is sold. Examples include storage costs, insurance, and costs related to inventory obsolescence.
Review each option provided in the problem: Analyze whether each cost is directly related to holding or maintaining inventory.
Option 1: Cost of storage facilities - This is a holding cost because it is directly related to storing inventory.
Option 3: Cost of inventory obsolescence - This is a holding cost because it represents the risk of inventory losing value over time while being stored.
Option 4: Cost of insurance on inventory - This is a holding cost because it is incurred to protect inventory while it is stored. Option 2, Cost of purchasing inventory, is NOT a holding cost because it is related to acquiring inventory, not maintaining it.
