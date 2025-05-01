High inventory turnover is beneficial because it allows a company to do which of the following?
A
Reduce storage and holding costs
B
Increase the risk of obsolete inventory
C
Maintain higher levels of unsold inventory
D
Delay cash collection from customers
1
Understand the concept of inventory turnover: Inventory turnover measures how quickly a company sells and replaces its inventory over a given period. A high inventory turnover indicates efficient inventory management and faster sales cycles.
Analyze the benefits of high inventory turnover: High inventory turnover reduces the time inventory spends in storage, which minimizes storage and holding costs. This is because less inventory is kept on hand for extended periods.
Evaluate the risks associated with high inventory turnover: While high turnover reduces storage costs, it also decreases the likelihood of inventory becoming obsolete, as products are sold quickly before they lose relevance or value.
Consider the impact on unsold inventory levels: High inventory turnover typically results in lower levels of unsold inventory, as products are sold more rapidly and replenished as needed.
Assess the relationship with cash collection: High inventory turnover accelerates the sales process, which can lead to quicker cash collection from customers, rather than delaying it.
