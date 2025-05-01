The measure of how long a company holds inventory before selling it is called the:
A
Gross profit margin
B
Inventory turnover ratio
C
Current ratio
D
Days sales in inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Days Sales in Inventory': This metric measures the average number of days a company takes to sell its inventory during a specific period. It is a key indicator of inventory management efficiency.
Learn the formula for Days Sales in Inventory: The formula is \( \text{Days Sales in Inventory} = \frac{\text{Ending Inventory}}{\text{Cost of Goods Sold}} \times 365 \). This formula helps calculate the average time inventory is held before being sold.
Identify the components of the formula: 'Ending Inventory' refers to the value of inventory at the end of the accounting period, and 'Cost of Goods Sold' (COGS) represents the direct costs attributable to the production of goods sold by the company.
Understand the significance of the result: A lower Days Sales in Inventory indicates efficient inventory management and faster turnover, while a higher value may suggest overstocking or slow-moving inventory.
Apply the formula to a given scenario: To calculate Days Sales in Inventory, plug the values of Ending Inventory and Cost of Goods Sold into the formula and multiply by 365 to determine the average number of days inventory is held before sale.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian