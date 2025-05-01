Which of the following inventory items warrants the use of a single-period inventory model?
A
Office furniture
B
Canned food products
C
Automobile spare parts
D
Daily newspapers
1
1
Understand the single-period inventory model: This model is used for items that have a short selling period or are perishable, where unsold inventory at the end of the period has little to no value. Examples include newspapers, event tickets, or seasonal products.
Analyze the characteristics of each inventory item: Office furniture is durable and does not expire, canned food products have a long shelf life, and automobile spare parts are not time-sensitive. Daily newspapers, however, lose their value after the day they are published.
Identify the key feature of daily newspapers: They are highly time-sensitive and have a short lifecycle, making them a perfect candidate for the single-period inventory model.
Relate the single-period inventory model to the problem: Since the model is designed to minimize overstock and understock for items with a short selling period, daily newspapers fit this criterion.
Conclude that daily newspapers warrant the use of the single-period inventory model because they align with the model's purpose of managing inventory for perishable or time-sensitive items.
