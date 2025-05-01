Which of the following best describes 'inventory' in the context of financial accounting?
A
The sum of all fixed assets owned by a business.
B
The collection of all accounts receivable owed to a business.
C
The total amount of cash a business holds at any given time.
D
The assortment or selection of finished items for sale that a business has in stock.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'inventory' in financial accounting: Inventory refers to the goods and materials that a business holds for the purpose of resale or production. It is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet.
Differentiate inventory from other financial accounting terms: Inventory is distinct from fixed assets (long-term assets like buildings and machinery), accounts receivable (amounts owed by customers), and cash (liquid assets).
Recognize the types of inventory: Inventory can include finished goods ready for sale, raw materials used in production, and work-in-progress items that are partially completed.
Identify the correct description: Among the options provided, the correct description of inventory is 'The assortment or selection of finished items for sale that a business has in stock.' This aligns with the definition of inventory in financial accounting.
Apply this understanding in practice: When analyzing a company's financial statements, locate inventory under current assets and consider its role in the company's operations and liquidity.
