Which of the following is a true statement about inventory within a continuous review system?
A
Inventory is only reviewed at fixed intervals, regardless of the inventory level.
B
Orders are placed at regular time intervals, not based on inventory levels.
C
Inventory errors cannot occur because the system automatically corrects all discrepancies.
D
Inventory levels are monitored continuously, and an order is placed when inventory falls to a predetermined reorder point.
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of a continuous review system: In inventory management, a continuous review system involves monitoring inventory levels on an ongoing basis rather than at fixed intervals. This allows for real-time tracking of inventory levels.
Identify the key feature of the system: The system places an order when inventory levels fall to a predetermined reorder point. This ensures that stock is replenished before it runs out, maintaining operational efficiency.
Compare the given statements: Evaluate each statement to determine its accuracy based on the definition of a continuous review system. For example, fixed intervals and regular time-based orders are characteristics of periodic review systems, not continuous review systems.
Clarify the role of inventory errors: Continuous review systems do not automatically correct all discrepancies. Errors can still occur, but the system helps minimize them by providing real-time data for decision-making.
Select the correct statement: Based on the analysis, the true statement is that inventory levels are monitored continuously, and an order is placed when inventory falls to a predetermined reorder point.
