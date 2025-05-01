Which of the following correctly lists the order of the main subtotals that appear on a multi-step income statement?
A
Income Before Taxes, Gross Profit, Net Income, Operating Income
B
Operating Income, Gross Profit, Net Income, Income Before Taxes
C
Net Income, Gross Profit, Operating Income, Income Before Taxes
D
Gross Profit, Operating Income, Income Before Taxes, Net Income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a multi-step income statement, which is designed to provide detailed information about a company's financial performance by breaking down revenues and expenses into specific categories.
Recognize that the first subtotal on a multi-step income statement is 'Gross Profit,' calculated as Revenue minus Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). This represents the profit from core business operations before deducting operating expenses.
Identify that the next subtotal is 'Operating Income,' which is derived by subtracting Operating Expenses (such as selling, general, and administrative expenses) from Gross Profit. This reflects the profit from normal business operations before considering non-operating items.
Understand that 'Income Before Taxes' is the next subtotal, calculated by adding or subtracting non-operating items (such as interest income or expense) to/from Operating Income. This represents the profit before accounting for income tax expenses.
Finally, recognize that 'Net Income' is the last subtotal, calculated by subtracting Income Tax Expense from Income Before Taxes. This represents the company's overall profitability for the period.
