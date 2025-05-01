Which of the following correctly lists the order of the main subtotals that appear on a multi-step income statement?
A
Net Income, Gross Profit, Operating Income, Income Before Taxes
B
Income Before Taxes, Gross Profit, Net Income, Operating Income
C
Operating Income, Gross Profit, Net Income, Income Before Taxes
D
Gross Profit, Operating Income, Income Before Taxes, Net Income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a multi-step income statement, which is designed to provide detailed information about a company's financial performance by breaking down revenues and expenses into specific categories.
Recognize that the first subtotal on a multi-step income statement is 'Gross Profit,' calculated as Revenue minus Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). This represents the profit from core business operations before considering other expenses.
Next, identify 'Operating Income,' which is derived by subtracting operating expenses (such as selling, general, and administrative expenses) from Gross Profit. This reflects the profit from normal business operations.
After Operating Income, calculate 'Income Before Taxes' by accounting for non-operating items such as interest expense, interest income, and other gains or losses. This subtotal represents the profit before tax obligations are considered.
Finally, determine 'Net Income,' which is the bottom-line profit after subtracting income taxes from Income Before Taxes. This is the final subtotal on the multi-step income statement.
