What is the correct order of the main subtotals that appear on a multi-step income statement?
A
Income Before Taxes, Gross Profit, Net Income, Operating Income
B
Gross Profit, Operating Income, Income Before Taxes, Net Income
C
Net Income, Gross Profit, Operating Income, Income Before Taxes
D
Operating Income, Gross Profit, Net Income, Income Before Taxes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a multi-step income statement, which is designed to provide detailed information about a company's financial performance by breaking down revenues and expenses into specific categories.
Recognize that the main subtotals in a multi-step income statement are presented in a logical sequence to show the progression of profitability from gross profit to net income.
Gross Profit is calculated first by subtracting the cost of goods sold (COGS) from net sales. This subtotal represents the profit generated from core business operations before considering operating expenses.
Operating Income is calculated next by subtracting operating expenses (such as selling, general, and administrative expenses) from gross profit. This subtotal reflects the profit from normal business operations before considering non-operating items.
Income Before Taxes is determined by adding or subtracting non-operating items (such as interest income or expense) to/from operating income. Finally, Net Income is calculated by subtracting income tax expense from income before taxes, representing the company's overall profitability.
