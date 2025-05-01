A multiple-step income statement reports multiple levels of:
A
profit, such as gross profit and operating income
B
cash flows, such as operating and investing activities
C
assets, such as current and non-current assets
D
liabilities, such as short-term and long-term liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a multiple-step income statement: It is a financial statement that provides detailed information about a company's profitability by breaking down revenues and expenses into specific categories.
Identify the key levels of profit reported in a multiple-step income statement: These typically include gross profit, operating income, and net income. Each level provides insight into different aspects of the company's financial performance.
Gross profit is calculated as: . This measures the profitability of the company's core operations before considering other expenses.
Operating income is calculated as: . This reflects the company's profitability from its primary business activities.
Net income is calculated as: . This represents the company's overall profitability after all expenses and taxes.
Watch next
Master Multi-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian