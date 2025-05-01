Which of the following is classified as an account receivable on a company's balance sheet?
A
Interest receivable on loans
B
Notes receivable from related parties
C
Advances to employees
D
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze the options provided: Interest receivable on loans, notes receivable from related parties, and advances to employees are not directly related to amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit. These items are classified differently on the balance sheet.
Focus on the correct classification: The correct answer, 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit,' directly aligns with the definition of accounts receivable. It represents the company's claim to payment from customers for credit sales.
Differentiate accounts receivable from other receivables: Interest receivable, notes receivable, and advances to employees are considered other types of receivables, but they are not classified as accounts receivable because they do not arise from credit sales to customers.
Conclude the classification: On the balance sheet, accounts receivable is specifically reserved for amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit, distinguishing it from other receivable categories.
