Which of the following calculations is made on a single-step income statement?
A
Earnings per share by dividing net income by the number of shares outstanding
B
Total revenues minus total expenses to determine net income
C
Gross profit by subtracting cost of goods sold from sales
D
Operating income by subtracting operating expenses from gross profit
Understand the structure of a single-step income statement: It simplifies the presentation of financial results by grouping all revenues together and subtracting all expenses to calculate net income.
Identify the calculation relevant to a single-step income statement: The key calculation is 'Total revenues minus total expenses to determine net income.' This is the defining feature of a single-step income statement.
Clarify why other options are not applicable: Earnings per share, gross profit, and operating income are not calculated directly on a single-step income statement. These are typically found in multi-step income statements or other financial analyses.
Focus on the simplicity of the single-step format: Unlike multi-step income statements, which break down revenues and expenses into categories like operating and non-operating, the single-step format aggregates all revenues and expenses into one calculation.
Conclude that the correct calculation for a single-step income statement is 'Total revenues minus total expenses to determine net income,' as it aligns with the purpose and structure of this type of financial statement.
