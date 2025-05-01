Which financial statement shows a firm's profit after deducting all costs and expenses in a single-step format?
A
Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Single-step Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the Single-step Income Statement: It is a financial statement that shows a firm's profit or net income by subtracting all costs and expenses from total revenues in a straightforward manner.
Recognize the difference between the Single-step Income Statement and other financial statements: The Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings, the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows.
Identify the structure of the Single-step Income Statement: It typically includes two main sections—revenues and expenses. Revenues are listed first, followed by all expenses, and the net income is calculated as the difference between the two.
Note that the Single-step Income Statement simplifies the presentation by not categorizing expenses into operating and non-operating sections, unlike the multi-step format.
Conclude that the Single-step Income Statement is the correct answer because it directly shows the firm's profit after deducting all costs and expenses in a single calculation.
