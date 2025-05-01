Many classic entrepreneurs are _____ who start small and plan to keep their business small.
A
intrapreneurs
B
venture capitalists
C
franchisees
D
micropreneurs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the term 'micropreneurs.' Micropreneurs are individuals who start small businesses with the intention of keeping them small, often to maintain a balanced lifestyle or focus on personal goals rather than aggressive growth.
Step 2: Review the other options provided in the question to ensure clarity. For example, 'intrapreneurs' are employees within a company who innovate and develop new ideas, 'venture capitalists' invest in businesses for financial returns, and 'franchisees' operate a business under a franchisor's brand and system.
Step 3: Compare the definition of 'micropreneurs' with the description in the question. The question specifies entrepreneurs who start small and plan to keep their business small, which aligns directly with the concept of micropreneurs.
Step 4: Eliminate the incorrect options based on their definitions and relevance to the question. None of the other terms match the description provided as closely as 'micropreneurs.'
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'micropreneurs,' as it fits the description of classic entrepreneurs who start small and plan to keep their business small.
