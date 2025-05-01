In financial accounting, where is information about your vendors and their transactions typically recorded?
A
Accounts Receivable Ledger
B
Cash Receipts Journal
C
Inventory Ledger
D
Accounts Payable Ledger
1
Understand the purpose of each ledger or journal mentioned in the options. For example, the Accounts Receivable Ledger tracks amounts owed to the company by customers, while the Accounts Payable Ledger tracks amounts the company owes to vendors.
Recognize that vendor-related transactions typically involve purchases on credit, payments to vendors, and any adjustments related to vendor accounts.
Recall that the Accounts Payable Ledger is specifically designed to record and track all transactions with vendors, including invoices received, payments made, and outstanding balances.
Eliminate the incorrect options by matching their purposes to the context of the question. For instance, the Cash Receipts Journal records cash inflows, and the Inventory Ledger tracks inventory-related details, neither of which directly pertains to vendor transactions.
Conclude that the correct place to record vendor information and transactions is the Accounts Payable Ledger, as it is specifically tailored for this purpose.
