A bank does not reduce the account of the depositor for which of the following?
A
NSF (non-sufficient funds) checks returned
B
Payment of a check drawn by the depositor
C
Collection of a note receivable for the depositor
D
Service charges assessed by the bank
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The problem is asking about transactions that do not reduce the depositor's account balance. This requires knowledge of how banks handle different types of transactions in relation to a depositor's account.
Analyze each option: NSF checks returned reduce the depositor's account because the bank reverses the deposit due to insufficient funds. Payment of a check drawn by the depositor reduces the account because the bank deducts the amount of the check from the depositor's balance. Service charges assessed by the bank also reduce the account as fees are deducted directly.
Focus on the correct answer: Collection of a note receivable for the depositor does not reduce the account balance. Instead, it increases the depositor's account balance because the bank collects funds on behalf of the depositor and deposits them into their account.
Relate the concept to financial accounting: In financial accounting, this transaction is recorded as an increase in cash (asset) for the depositor and a decrease in the note receivable (asset) if the depositor had recorded the note receivable previously.
Summarize the reasoning: The correct answer is 'Collection of a note receivable for the depositor' because this transaction represents an inflow of cash into the depositor's account, increasing the balance rather than reducing it.
