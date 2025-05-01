Which of the following demonstrates that a company is managing its receivables well?
A
A low average collection period relative to industry standards
B
A high ratio of receivables to total sales
C
A high percentage of accounts receivable written off as uncollectible
D
An increasing trend in the allowance for doubtful accounts
1
Understand the concept of managing receivables: Managing receivables well means the company is efficiently collecting payments from customers, minimizing bad debts, and maintaining healthy cash flow.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different metric or indicator related to accounts receivable management. Evaluate how each option reflects the company's ability to manage receivables effectively.
Option 1: A low average collection period relative to industry standards. This indicates that the company collects payments from customers quickly, which is a positive sign of efficient receivables management.
Option 2: A high ratio of receivables to total sales. This could indicate that the company is relying heavily on credit sales, which might not necessarily mean good receivables management if customers are slow to pay.
Option 3 and 4: A high percentage of accounts receivable written off as uncollectible and an increasing trend in the allowance for doubtful accounts. Both of these suggest poor receivables management, as they indicate higher levels of bad debts and potential issues with customer payment reliability.
