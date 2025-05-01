Which of the following is classified as an account receivable?
A
Interest receivable from investments
B
Loans made to employees
C
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
D
Notes receivable from a supplier
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It is recorded as an asset on the balance sheet because it represents money that will be collected in the future.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Determine whether each item fits the definition of accounts receivable. For example, interest receivable from investments is not related to goods or services sold on credit, so it does not qualify as accounts receivable.
Evaluate loans made to employees: Loans to employees are considered a separate category of receivables, often classified as 'other receivables,' and are not directly tied to the sale of goods or services on credit.
Assess amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit: This fits the definition of accounts receivable because it represents money owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Review notes receivable from a supplier: Notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a certain amount, often including interest, and are typically classified separately from accounts receivable. They are not directly tied to the sale of goods or services on credit.
