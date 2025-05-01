Which of the following is NOT considered a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Inventory
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Interest Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties. They are considered assets on the balance sheet because they represent future economic benefits.
Identify the types of receivables: Common types of receivables include Accounts Receivable (amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit), Notes Receivable (formal written promises to pay a specific amount at a future date), and Interest Receivable (interest income earned but not yet received).
Analyze the given options: Review each option to determine whether it fits the definition of a receivable. Inventory, for example, represents goods held for sale and is classified as an asset, but it is not a receivable because it does not represent an amount owed to the company.
Compare Inventory to the other options: Accounts Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Interest Receivable all represent amounts owed to the company, while Inventory does not. This distinction makes Inventory the correct answer to the question.
Conclude the reasoning: Inventory is NOT considered a type of receivable because it does not involve amounts owed to the company. It is instead classified as a current asset related to goods available for sale.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian